Pickup Driver Dies In South-Central Nebraska Accident

ALMA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed when his pickup truck rolled in south-central Nebraska.

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched around 4:55 a.m. Sunday to the scene near Alma. The office says in a news release that 38-year-old Theodore Taylor was headed east on U.S. Highway 136 when his pickup went out of control and rolled, ejecting Taylor.

The release says alcohol consumption may have been a factor in the crash. An autopsy was ordered.

Taylor lived in Alma.