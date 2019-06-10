Photography, reader’s theater at the Alliance Library

Alliance – “A Universe of Stories” Summer Reading Program at the Alliance Public Library for this week includes space-themed Reader’s Theatre performances for youth and a photography program for adults as well as a different craft in the library every day.



The fun begins with Reader’s Theater practice for all interested 6th-12th at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11 and again on Wednesday, June 12. Wednesday at 2:00 p.m., Kindergarten through 5th grade are invited to watch the Reader’s Theatre performance, with several space-themed skits that will entertain and educate. Both will take place in the Library Community Rooms.

On Thursday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room, Brenda Eads Fulk of rural Mitchell will present Universe Photography, featuring “Photos by Bren”. Brenda shares, “Photography for me is so much more than just taking pictures. It is actually being able to stop time, to capture a moment that will never be again. I put everything into my work; I want people to “feel” something when they see my photos.”

As a reminder, Youth readers please check in your books and have your logs stamped by Friday at 3:00 p.m. Youth craft projects are also available to complete in the library. Monday’s craft is Pom-pom Aliens, Tuesday—UFO’s, Wednesday—Folded/Balancing Robots, Thursday—“Floating Ball” and Friday—Space-Themed Cards. The Solar System Contest for grades 3-12 and Build a Robot or Alien for Preschool-2nd grade also continues, with more information available at the library. Please contact Elaine Bleisch or Cynthia Horn at the library at 762-1387 for more information.