Phillip M. Codina, 67, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at his home in Rapid City, SD with his family by his side.

He was born on November 28, 1951 in Sioux City, Iowa to Phillip J. and Catherine A. (Pope) Codina.

On June 26, 1971 he was united in marriage to Eileen M. Bertsch at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sioux City, IA.

Phillip served in the Iowa Air National Guard from November 1970 until August 1975. He then went on to begin what was a lengthy career with BNSF Railroad. After about 40 years of loyal service, Phillip retired from the railroad. Phillip was a devoted husband and father, a strong worker, and a lover of the outdoors. A few of his passions in life included: reading autobiographies about his favorite Musicians and significant Political Figures; challenging himself by climbing up the steepest side of a mountain; and enjoying a crisp early dawn with a hot coffee and a fresh newspaper. He particularly took great pride in his work and craftsmanship. In his prime years, Phillip was very well known for pulling double shifts and helping younger employees learn their trade. He had a very good eye for craftsmanship and completing a job with perfection. Phillip had recently showed a hidden talent of being a skilled artist.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen, his daughters and their husbands, Kimberly Hamar of Chadron, NE, Amanda Codina (Anthony Sjostrom) of Lone Tree, CO and Katie Childers (James Childers II) of Alliance, NE, and his grandchildren, Tyler Hamar, Madisyn Hamar, Delaney Childers, Jett Childers, Coy Childers and Antonia Sjostrom. He is also survived by his mother, Catherine Codina of Sioux City, IA, and his brothers and sister, Michael (Robbi) Codina and Cindy (Randy) Dobbs of Dakota Dunes, SD and James Codina of Sioux City, IA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 31 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Alliance with Father Tim Stoner officiating. A wake service will be Thursday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family of Phillip Codina request that donations be made to WINGS OF HOPE FOR PANCREATIC CANCER RESEARCH at www.wingsofhopepcr.org, a nonprofit organization (Tax ID #45-4715329) dedicated to raising awareness and funding for pancreatic cancer research. Donations via check may also be mailed to WINGS OF HOPE at the following address: Maureen Shul, WINGS OF HOPE, 8404 Brambleridge Drive, Castle Pines, Colorado 80108. Make sure to notate in memorandum of Phillip Codina.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.