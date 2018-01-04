Pheasants Forever To Host Basic Prescribed Fire Workshop In Alliance

Learn to safely use prescribed fire to improve forage, control invasive species, and improve wildlife habitat

Wednesday, January 17 th , 2018 – Pheasants Forever will be hosting a basic prescribed fire workshop at

the public library in Alliance on January 17th at 9:00 a.m. Workshop speakers familiar with fire will discuss

how it can be used to benefit the land manager’s objectives and give a step-by-step breakdown of how to

safely plan a prescribed fire.

Fire has shaped Nebraska’s landscape for thousands of years, however during the 20

th century we became very proficient in its suppression and prevention. According to Pheasants Forever Biologist Brian Teeter, this lack of fire has resulted in negative consequences in the health and diversity of our prairies and forests which are critical to our wildlife and agricultural economy. “You don’t have to travel very far to see that the eastern red cedar is rapidly expanding and is negatively affecting our grazing lands but there is also less obvious benefits that range from improving wildlife habitat to increasing forage quality.” Teeter noted.

In recent years however, the state has seen an increase in the use of prescribed fire on private lands, something

Teeter is excited to see. “We strongly believe that returning fire to our landscape is imperative and we have

recognized the need for proper training and education in regards to safely implementing the practice.”

Pheasants Forever along with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission responded to this interest by setting

up workshops across the state to help educate and train participants about the benefits and implementation of

prescribed burning. “We put together a day long classroom training covering the basics of planning and

implementing a prescribed fire for people interested in its use.” Teeter added.

The basic workshops run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. The workshops

cover a variety of topics such as firebreak preparation, equipment needs, burn plans and regulations, ignition

techniques, weather, and fire behavior.

A $10 registration fee covers all training and training materials, refreshments, and a noon meal. Attendees are

asked to please pre-register to reserve a meal. Please contact Ashley at 308-850-8395, Mike at 308-765-9384

or visit www.NebraskaPF.com to register.

Pheasants Forever works closely with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the Natural Resources

Conservation Service, the Nebraska Environmental Trust and other conservation partners to help Nebraskans

plan prescribed fires. Since 2008, they have hosted 118 workshops with a total of 2,791 attendees.