Peter Sutton, 74

Peter John Sutton was born on May 13, 1944 in Minatare, Nebraska to James Wesley Sutton and Lucresia (Lucy) Gonzales.

He lived with his parents and older brother, Andrew Sutton, in Minatare until his teenage years when he and Andrew moved to Alliance with their grandmother Rose Sutton.

Pete and Andy were blessed with another brother, William Wounded Arrow and three sisters, JoAnn Sutton, Nancy (Sutton) White Eyes and Susie Sutton-Porcupine. Pete then moved to Kearney, Nebraska to work for Rockwell.

While visiting family in Alliance, he took the phone from his cousin Teresa Alvarado while she was talking to a girlfriend. This call turned into many dates and a wedding proposal. Peter married the love of his life, Mary Anne Anderson on December 30, 1967.

Pete and Mary Anne had three daughters Cynthia Sutton, Cassie Jo (Sutton) Warren and Christina (Sutton) Lotton. They also had six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Pete and his family took numerous vacations to the Black Hills in South Dakota throughout the years. Family was always the most important part of Pete’s life. For example, when he and his wife started the annual “Sturgis Week” with the grandkids only, family gatherings for any occasion was the normal routine that you always knew Pete and Mary Anne would be at. They enjoyed their part of the gathering bringing homemade enchiladas and sometimes tamales. Everyone enjoyed the made from scratch tortillas and Mexican goodies at birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and for the yearly Wounded Knee Memorial Bike Run.

Pete’s interests over the years included watching classic black and white movies, playing chess and teaching his grandchildren how to play it.

After a 22 year career as a yard office clerk with BNSF Railroad, Pete retired. Afterwards, if you couldn’t find Pete and Mary Anne at home, they were living it up in the town of Deadwood.

After a long, full and happy life, Peter passed away on April 18, 2019 at home with his loving wife of 51 years by his side.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents, grandmother Rose Sutton, brother Andrew Sutton, sister JoAnn Sutton, son-in-law Leslie Warren and his two great-grandsons Austin and Aaron Sutton.

Peter is survived by his wife, Mary Anne Sutton; daughters, Cynthia Sutton, Cassie (Sutton) Warren and Christina (Richard) Lotton; sisters, Nancy (Robert) White Eyes and Susie Sutton-Porcupine; brother, Bill (Sandy) Wounded Arrow; six grandchildren, Rachelle (Bill) Sutton-Corbett, Gary Jr, Eric, Zachary, Jesse and Joelyann; six great-grandchildren, Hailey, Jaxon, AnaBella, Jocelyn, Ainslee and Kru; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, April 25 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Inurnment will be Calvary Cemetery. A wake service will be Wednesday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. at the church.

The family encourages memorials be given to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

