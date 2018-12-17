Person helping change flat tire hit and killed

HALLAM, Neb. (AP) — Southeastern Nebraska officials say a person who had stopped to help a motorist change a flat tire on a dark highway west of Hallam was hit and killed by another motorist.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says the person and another pedestrian had been helping someone change a flat tire Friday night at the intersection of Highway 77 and a county road when they were both hit by a pickup truck. One pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, 61-year-old Karen Meyer of rural Cortland, was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

Investigators say the driver of the pickup was a 74-year-old man from Beatrice.

No charges had been announced by midday Saturday. An autopsy has been ordered as part of the investigation.