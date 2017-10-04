Person Crossing Omaha Street Hit By Truck, Dies At Hospital 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a person crossing a midtown Omaha street in a crosswalk has died after being hit by a pickup truck.

Omaha police say the crash happened late Tuesday night, when 50-year-old Aait Subba was struck by a pickup while walking across Cuming Street at the 40th Street intersection. Police say Subba was taken by medics to an Omaha hospital and later died.

Police say the 35-year-old driver from Bennington was not believed to have been speeding when he hit Subba. The crash remains under investigation.

Subba was the second pedestrian to be hit and killed in as many days in central Omaha. On Monday, 34-year-old Anh Tuan Phan was killed by a hit-and-run driver. No arrests in that case have been announced.