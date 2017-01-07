Perry’s Big Night Chilled by Frigid 3-Point Shooting in Loss to CMU

A forgettable shooting night for Chadron State College men’s basketball team (2-11, 2-7 RMAC) led to a commanding 94-49 win by the homestanding Colorado Mesa University Mavericks (3-11, 2-6 RMAC) on Friday evening in Brownson Arena.

Chadron State, once again undermanned because of key injuries, played only seven players with meaningful minutes, and four of those went a combined 2-of-38 from the floor, as the Eagles fell behind early and were unsuccessful in recovering their deficit using the three-point ball. The CSC squad finished 15-of-60 in overall field goals, and hit only 2 of their 29 attempts from beyond the arc.

“We had guys who made shots for us last Saturday who didn’t shoot well tonight,” said CSC head men’s basketball coach Houston Reed . “They were the same shots. They weren’t bad shots. That leads to transition issues, it leads to matchup issues, and it leads to confidence issues. There was a lot of bleeding going on tonight and we were unable to stop it in a lot of aspects.”

The Eagles started out competitive with rebounding, forcing turnovers, and drawing fouls early in the contest. Warren Gordon started 2-of-4 from the floor and sank two early free throws to help CSC to an 8-6 lead at 14:40 in the first half.

However the Mavericks heated up from three-point range – at one point hitting on three straight attempts – to open up a 12-point lead which they never looked back from.

A bright spot in the game was Jordan Perry hitting 5-of-5 from the floor and six of seven from the free throw line to finish with a team-high 16 points and a season-high for the junior forward, who is playing through a preseason ankle injury. Gordon was 6-of-12 on field goals and 1-of-3 from long range to record 15 points.

Six different CMU players scored in double digits.

“These are the times we have to test ourselves as people,” said Reed. “I don’t have to beat these guys up about this game tonight, because they know what happened. The challenge, as it has been all season, is not to point fingers, to look inside, and to come up with solutions rather than drum up problems. We’ll hit those shots tomorrow.”

Chadron State will test its ability to rebound from the loss in a matchup with the last-place RMAC team, the Western State Mountaineers, on Saturday. Tip-off is approximately 7 p.m.