Permit Required For Tractors At Lake McConaughy

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has introduced a mandatory permitting process for tractors operating on the beaches of Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area (SRA).

In response to public demand, Game and Parks has created a simple, required permitting process that follows state park regulations and allows for more towing operations on McConaughy’s beaches. There is currently no fee for the permit and an application can be picked up at the Lake McConaughy Visitor/Water Interpretive Center or can be requested via email at colby.johnson@nebraska.gov.

Liability insurance is required for any permit issuance and a permit is required for all farm tractors operated at the SRA. Contact Colby Johnson at 308-284-8804 or colby.johnson@nebraska.gov for more information.

During public meetings held in the Ogallala area during the creation of the 2016 Lake McConaughy/Lake Ogallala Master Plan, Game and Parks received several comments indicating the desire to have more tractors operating on the beaches to provide services to an increasing number of park visitors.