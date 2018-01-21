People In Path Of Winter Storm Urged To Prepare 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Forecasters expect a major winter storm to dump snow on most of Nebraska and parts of Iowa and Kansas, and the storm could make travel difficult.

The National Weather Service says the storm is already moving across Nebraska, and blizzard conditions are expected at times. The snow started Saturday evening in western Nebraska and continued Sunday.

Forecasters say 8 inches of snow could fall on central and northeastern parts of Nebraska. Southeast Nebraska and parts of Iowa will see more freezing rain and wintery mix.

The storm will also drop snow on northwest Kansas and northwest Iowa.

Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent John Bolduc says drivers should prepare to deal with potentially hazardous driving conditions over the next couple days. If possible, avoid travel during the storm.