Pedro “Pete” Martinez, 94, died June 11, 2018, at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance,

NE. Pedro was born April 4, 1924, in Mission, TX to Isabel Martinez and Valeria Ruvio.

He married Inez Valades on October 18, 1951, at St. James Catholic Church in Edgemont,

South Dakota. To this union nine children were born. Pete was a hard-working man. He

was a World War II veteran in the United States Army. He was employed by CB&Q and

Burlington Northern railroads most of his adult life. He was a laborer and a track

foreman for 40 years. He retired from Burlington Northern in 1984. Pete was involved in

the VFW, Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Senior Citizens, Edgemont Lions Club –

including holding the President position – and a member of the St. James Catholic

Church. Pete was proud of his heritage and visited Mexico almost every year prior to his

retirement from the railroad. He believed in helping people, he was a jokester and loved

to dance and sing. Pete moved to Alliance, NE, in 2012.

Pete is survived by spouse; Inez Martinez of Chadron, NE; sons, Mick (Jenell) Martinez

of Alliance, NE; Rueben Martinez of Broomfield, CO; Andrew (Jennifer) Martinez of

Vermillion, SD; Tony (Cindy) Martinez of Shiner, TX; James, Ph.D. (Quiana) Martinez

of Valdosta, GA; daughters, Frances (Julius) Gonzalez of Chadron, NE; Juanita (Jose’)

Sousa of Broomfield, CO; daughter In-law, Leanna Martinez-Bussell; grandchildren,

Tracy (Jay) Byer of Phoenix, AZ; Kelli (Jerry) Hamaker of Phoenix, AZ; Air National

Guard Major Rob (Lana) Martinez of Des Moines, IA; Ricky Martinez of Lincoln, NE;

Danita (Brian) Johanneck of Houston, TX; Angie (Steve) Martinez Grande of

Minneapolis, MN; Andrea (Chris) Williams of Houston, TX; Madisen and Brady

Martinez of Vermillion, SD; Nicole Schwab of Rockport, TX; Jessica Schwab of Victoria,

TX; Elana & Gabriel Martinez of Valdosta, GA; Michael & Ryan Martinez of Denver, CO;

great grandchildren, Faith Hess of Lincoln, NE; Mitchell & Morgan Kaus of Phoenix,

AZ; Garrett, Taylor & Courtney Hamaker of Phoenix, AZ; Lucia & Felix Johanneck of

Houston, TX; Hayli, Makenzi, Charlotte & Olivia Martinez of Des Moines, IA; along

with numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Andrew and Daniel Martinez; two sisters

and two brothers.

A Vigil will be held 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 18, 2018, at St. James Catholic Church in

Edgemont, SD.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at St. James Catholic

Church in Edgemont, SD, with Father Grant Gerlach officiating. Committal services will follow

at Edgemont Cemetery in Edgemont.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in

Hot Springs, SD.