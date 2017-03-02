Pediatrician Charges With Sexually Abusing Children

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A pediatrician formerly with the Indian Health Service on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation is facing federal charges of sexually abusing minors.

Sixty-eight-year-old Stanley Weber pleaded not guilty to charges Wednesday in U.S. District Court and has been released from custody.

Weber faces five counts of aggravated sexual abuse, one count of sexual abuse, and four counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

The charging document says the alleged abuse occurred between 1998 and 2011 and involved children younger than 16.

An assistant U.S. attorney argued Weber should not be released because he was a flight risk. But, the defense said Weber has strong ties to the community of Spearfish.