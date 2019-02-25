Pedestrian dies after being struck by BNSF train

One person has died after being hit by a train in the Panhandle.

According to Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Steve Lopez, Scottsbluff Police were dispatched to a “vehicle versus train collision” at the Broadway railroad crossing.

Police arrived at the scene of the accident and determined no vehicle was involved. The investigation found that a south bound pedestrian was struck by an east bound BNSF train and died, Lopez said.

Police identified the pedestrian as 29 year-old David Sound Sleeper of Scottsbluff.

“The railroad crossings at West 20th, Broadway, and 5th Avenue were closed for approximately 2.5 hours while the investigation was completed. The train crossing arms and audible horns were functioning properly at the time of the incident. Scottsbluff Fire and Valley Ambulance also responded to the scene,” said Lopez.