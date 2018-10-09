PBR Velocity Tour In Rapid City Saturday

Mason Lowe

It’s been called “the most dangerous 8 seconds in sports”..and always a fan favorite. The Rapid City Civic Center is excited to welcome the Professional Bull Riders Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour for the first-ever Rapid City Rumble. Saturday, October 13th, featuring some of the top bull riders in the world, matching up with some of the fiercest bulls. The event will consist of 45 PBR riders, each getting one ride. Then the Top-10 riders with the highest score will advance to the Championship Round and at the end of the competition, the rider with the highest combined score will be crowned the Rapid City Rumble Champion. This will be the first ever performance in Rapid City and the 30th stop on the 2018 Velocity Tour. One of the competitors who will be riding on Saturday night is Mason Lowe.

Mason Lowe, is in his 4th year on the PBR Tour. The 25 year old from Exeter, Missouri is a 3 time World Finals Qualifier and currently stands 64th in the World Standings. Mason began riding milk cows on the family farm as a toddler moving on to junior rodeos as he got older and began traveling to amateur events throughout the Midwest at 15. He began competing full-time on the premier series in 2015, qualifying for the World Finals and finishing No. 19 at the end of the season. Lowe rode to his first victory on the tour at the Ty Murray Invitational in

2016. Most recently, he finished 2017 No. 20 in the world after recording six Top 10 finishes, highlighted by a

second place effort at February’s Iron Cowboy, one of four PBR Major events. In 2017, he has also experienced

his “biggest accomplishment” when the he recorded the high-marked and only second successful ride

aboard Smooth Operator at Iron Cowboy.

Watch Mason and 44 of the top bull riders compete in the first ever Rapid City Rumble, Saturday, October 13, 7 pm , at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. For tickets go to www.gotmine.com Doors open 1 hour prior to the Event.