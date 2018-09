BROADWATER, Neb. (AP) — Pavement work is scheduled to begin Monday on U.S. Highway 26 in the Nebraska Panhandle.

The project will cover a 9-mile (15 kilometers) stretch east of Broadwater in Morrill County.

The Nebraska Transportation Department says traffic will be maintained with flaggers and a pilot vehicle, and there will be a 12-foot (4 meters) width restriction.

The work is expected to be finished by late October.