Pauline Marie (Willey) Stevens, 91, of Ashby, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance.



Pauline was born in Alliance, Nebraska on November 15, 1927 to Oliver Leroy “Roy” Willey and Vina M. (Gilbaugh) Willey. She attended grade school at School District 9 south of Ashby. After attending Scottsbluff High School in Scottsbluff, Nebraska for 3 years, Pauline returned to Ashby where she graduated from Ashby High School in 1945.

In December 1950, Pauline married Ralph L. “Bill” Stevens, and they remained married for 65 years until his death in 2016. Together they welcomed two sons, Douglas Bruce and Larry Dean.

Pauline worked alongside her husband for Monahan Cattle Co. in 1951 until they moved to the Peterson Ranch north of Ashby in 1953. They purchased their home in Ashby in 1969. Pauline proudly supported her husband and sons, helping to operate the family ranch from 1969 until retirement.

Pauline was a member of the Ashby UCC, Hyannis Eagles Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary and Eastern Star.

Pauline devoted her life to taking care of her family. She was a terrific cook and enjoyed time spent in her kitchen. In the summer, she could often be found in her garden, and she never missed an opportunity to spend time with her granddaughters. She had a love for embroidery and conversations over coffee. Pauline lived a full life as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Survivors include her son, Doug (Nancy) Stevens of Hyannis; brother, Roy Willey of Halcyon, CA; granddaughters, Jacklyn (Eric) Rosenberg of Ralston, and Tarry Stevens and loyal companion, Moose, of Ashby; great-grandsons, Evan and Owen Rosenberg, of Ralston; sisters-in-law, Ruth Burgess, of Alliance, Joan (Loren) Sutton, of Bowling Green, MO, Norma Jean Stevens, of Rapid City, SD, and Mary Ann Stevens of Plattsmouth; and numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.

Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son, Larry; parents, Roy and Vina Willey; parents-in-law, Ralph and Lottie Stevens; brothers-in-law Bernard Burgess, Jack Stevens, Wayne Stevens, Ike Failor, and Jack Patterson; sisters-in-law, Liz Failor and Ana Stevens; goddaughter, Debbie Burgess.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 8 at 2 p.m. at Church of the Sandhills in Hyannis with Pastor Roy Monahan officiating. A private family inurnment will be held at the Hyannis Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Grant County Fire and Rescue.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.