Patty Guszak Bowl Spectacular Winner

Photo by John Weare-Alliance Times Herald

Alliance’s Patty Guszak (left) receives $1,000 in Chamber Bucks from Alliance Times-Herald Publisher Kyle Cummings. Guszak correctly picked 26 games for 34 points to win the Alliance Bowl Spectacular, which concluded Monday after the National Championship Game. Because Guszak is a Times-Herald subscriber, she won the full $1,000 prize. Sponsors of the contest include the Alliance Times-Herald, KCOW Radio, Double Q Country Radio, Grocery Kart, Cover Jones Motor Company, Dietrich and Sautter CPA, Consumers Cooperative Federal Credit Union, Perrin Manufacturing Inc., and Korner Grill. Listed below are the scores of all Bowl Games for the 2017 College Football Season.

CELEBRATION BOWL

North Carolina A&T 21, Grambling State 14

NEW ORLEANS BOWL

Troy 50, North Texas 30

CURE BOWL

Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17

LAS VEGAS BOWL

No. 25 Boise State 38, Oregon 28

NEW MEXICO BOWL

Marshall 31, Colorado State 28

CAMELLIA BOWL

Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30

BOCA RATON BOWL

Florida Atlantic 50, Akron 3

FRISCO BOWL

Louisiana Tech 51, SMU 10

GASPARILLA BOWL

Temple 28, Florida International 3

BAHAMAS BOWL

Ohio 41, UAB 6

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL

Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14

BIRMINGHAM BOWL

South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34

ARMED FORCES BOWL

Army 42, San Diego State 35

DOLLAR GENERAL BOWL

Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0

HAWAI’I BOWL

Fresno State 33, Houston 27

HEART OF DALLAS BOWL

Utah 30, West Virginia 14

QUICK LANE BOWL

Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14

CACTUS BOWL

Kansas State 35, UCLA 17

INDEPENDENCE BOWL

Florida State 42, Southern Miss 13

PINSTRIPE BOWL

Iowa 27, Boston College 20

FOSTER FARMS BOWL

Purdue 38, Arizona 35

TEXAS BOWL

Texas 33, Missouri 16

MILITARY BOWL

Navy 49, Virginia 7

CAMPING WORLD BOWL

Oklahoma State 30, Virginia Tech 21

ALAMO BOWL

TCU 39, Stanford 37

HOLIDAY BOWL

Michigan State 42, Washington State 17

BELK BOWL

Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52

SUN BOWL

NC State 52, Arizona State 31

MUSIC CITY BOWL

Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23

ARIZONA BOWL

New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20

COTTON BOWL CLASSIC

Ohio State 24, USC 7

TAXSLAYER BOWL

Mississippi State 31, Louisville 27

LIBERTY BOWL

Iowa State 21, Memphis 20

FIESTA BOWL

Penn State 35, Washington 28

ORANGE BOWL

Wisconsin 34, Miami 24

OUTBACK BOWL

South Carolina 26, Michigan 19

PEACH BOWL

UCF 34, Auburn 27

CITRUS BOWL

Notre Dame 21, LSU 17

ROSE BOWL GAME (CFP SEMIFINAL)

Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

SUGAR BOWL (CFP SEMIFINAL)

Alabama 24, Clemson 6

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Alabama 26, Georgia 23 (OT)