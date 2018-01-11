Patty Guszak Bowl Spectacular Winner

Photo by John Weare-Alliance Times Herald
Alliance’s Patty Guszak (left) receives $1,000 in Chamber Bucks from Alliance Times-Herald Publisher Kyle Cummings. Guszak correctly picked 26 games for 34 points to win the Alliance Bowl Spectacular, which concluded Monday after the National Championship Game. Because Guszak is a Times-Herald subscriber, she won the full $1,000 prize. Sponsors of the contest include the Alliance Times-Herald, KCOW Radio, Double Q Country Radio, Grocery Kart, Cover Jones Motor Company, Dietrich and Sautter CPA, Consumers Cooperative Federal Credit Union, Perrin Manufacturing Inc., and Korner Grill. Listed below are the scores of all Bowl Games for the 2017 College Football Season.
CELEBRATION BOWL
North Carolina A&T 21, Grambling State 14
NEW ORLEANS BOWL
CURE BOWL
Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17
LAS VEGAS BOWL
No. 25 Boise State 38, Oregon 28
NEW MEXICO BOWL
Marshall 31, Colorado State 28
CAMELLIA BOWL
Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30
BOCA RATON BOWL
FRISCO BOWL
GASPARILLA BOWL
Temple 28, Florida International 3
BAHAMAS BOWL
FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL
Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14
BIRMINGHAM BOWL
South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34
ARMED FORCES BOWL
DOLLAR GENERAL BOWL
Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0
HAWAI’I BOWL
HEART OF DALLAS BOWL
QUICK LANE BOWL
CACTUS BOWL
INDEPENDENCE BOWL
Florida State 42, Southern Miss 13
PINSTRIPE BOWL
FOSTER FARMS BOWL
TEXAS BOWL
MILITARY BOWL
CAMPING WORLD BOWL
Oklahoma State 30, Virginia Tech 21
ALAMO BOWL
HOLIDAY BOWL
Michigan State 42, Washington State 17
BELK BOWL
SUN BOWL
MUSIC CITY BOWL
ARIZONA BOWL
New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20
COTTON BOWL CLASSIC
TAXSLAYER BOWL
Mississippi State 31, Louisville 27
LIBERTY BOWL
FIESTA BOWL
ORANGE BOWL
OUTBACK BOWL
South Carolina 26, Michigan 19
PEACH BOWL
CITRUS BOWL
ROSE BOWL GAME (CFP SEMIFINAL)
SUGAR BOWL (CFP SEMIFINAL)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
