Patsy Ann Borg, 88, passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018 at Bryan Medical

Center East in Lincoln, NE.

She was born February 26, 1930 in Mullen, NE to Paul and Eva (Reigle) Long.

Her family moved to Alliance and she graduated from Alliance High School in 1947.

She then began working as assistant secretary at Alliance Chamber of Commerce.

On June 12, 1949 she was united in marriage to Dale V. Borg.

She was a member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church where she was a past-president

of the Guild and past treasurer of the Altar Guild. She was also a member and past-

president of the Alliance Ladies Golf Association, past-president of Beta Sigma Phi

Sorority and a member of the BBGH Auxiliary, Chapter AH PEO and the American

Legion Auxiliary Unit 7. She also served as the American Cancer Society memorial

chairman for many years. Patsy enjoyed playing cards, golfing and going to any

and all sporting events. She was an avid Husker and Bulldog fan.

Pat is survived by her son Randal K. (Carin) Borg of Lincoln, NE, grandson Zachary

(Jennifer), great-grandchildren Emmett and Mabel, granddaughter Dr. Jaime

(Benjamin) Seeman, great-grandchildren Breklyn, Sienna, and Kimber of Elkorn, NE;

son, Dr. Timothy D. (Nancy) Borg of Westminster, CO, grandson Dr. Tyler (Dr. Jenna)

Borg, great-grandchild Troy of Westminster, CO and granddaughter Alaina (Kyle) Seery

of Golden, CO and daughter Brenda A. (Tim) McDonald of Alliance, NE, granddaughters

Krista (Riley) Nemeth of Dallas, TX, Chelsea (Lee) Michel of Alliance, NE and KayLee

McDonald of Lincoln, NE. She is also survived by her brother, Richard (Jerri) Long of

Palm Desert, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Funeral services will be Saturday, October 20 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal

Church with Reverend Cheryl Harris and Reverend Michael McDonald officiating.

Burial will be in Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 19 from 1-6 p.m.

at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home with the family being present 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Memorials may be given to St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Alliance Public Schools

“Save the Track” fund or the Shriners Transportation fund in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home

