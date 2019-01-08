Patrol says pickup passenger died in Nance County crash

FULLERTON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a North Platte man died when the pickup truck he was in crashed in central Nebraska’s Nance County.



The accident occurred Friday night near Fullerton. The Nebraska State Patrol says 27-year-old Riley Dolan was ejected and fatally injured when the pickup went out of control on a curve.

The driver’s been identified as 26-year-old Klinton Knopik, of Cozad. The extent of his injuries is unclear.