MITCHELL, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman injured in a western Nebraska crash has died at an Omaha hospital.

Nebraska state trooper Manuel Jimenez reported Wednesday that 41-year-old Cherie Knaub had died. She’d been injured early Monday morning when her vehicle ran into the back of a truck stopped at railroad tracks along U.S. Highway 26 just west of Mitchell.

She was flown to a Scottsbluff hospital before being taken to Omaha.

Authorities say the truck driver wasn’t hurt.