Patrol says Nebraska, Colorado women died in Iowa collision

BLENCOE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska woman driving south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 29 in western Iowa has collided with an oncoming vehicle. The crash killed both drivers.

The Iowa State Patrol says 40-year-old Angela Bender, of Omaha, Nebraska, was driving the southbound minivan late Wednesday night when the collision occurred near Blencoe in Monona County. The other driver killed was identified as 51-year-old Carolyn Klimper, who lived in Fort Morgan, Colorado.

Three other people in Klimper’s vehicle were injured.