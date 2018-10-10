Patrol Releases Names Of Two Killed In Highway Collision

MCCOOK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two people killed when the car they were in rammed into a semitrailer in southwest Nebraska.

The collision occurred around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 83, about 9 miles (15 kilometers) north of McCook. The Nebraska State Patrol says the northbound car crossed the center line and hit the oncoming semi.

The patrol identified the car driver as 72-year-old William Shanahan, who lived in Maywood, and his passenger as 64-year-old Georgia Connor, who lived in Stratton.

The patrol says the truck driver wasn’t injured. He’s been identified as 46-year-old Brian Els, of Benkelman.