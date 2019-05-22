Patrol: Nearly 2 dozen students injured in school bus crash

DUNBAR, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says nearly two dozen students suffered minor injuries in a crash in southeastern Nebraska.



The patrol says the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday on a rural highway near Dunbar in Otoe County. Investigators say a car was trying to turn south onto Highway 67 when it hit an eastbound school bus carrying 38 fourth-graders and four adults.

Two other school buses traveling with the first picked up the passengers from the crashed bus and took all 42 to a Nebraska City hospital. The patrol says 21 children were injured. The other 17 children and four adults were not injured.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital in Syracuse with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.