Patrol IDs Two Killed In Crash Of Trucks

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol has identified two garbage collection company employees killed in a crash in far northwest Omaha.

The patrol says the crash happened Friday afternoon in the Omaha community of Elkhorn, killing26-year-old garbage truck driver Pierre Neal and passenger 54-year-old Rogelio Sanchez Marin, both of Omaha.

The patrol says the northbound garbage truck tried to pass a pickup that had slowed to turn right at an intersection. As the garbage truck swung around to pass, a dump truck at the westbound stop of the intersection turned right and into the path of the garbage truck. Investigators say Neal tried to get back into his own lane, over-corrected, and lost control. The truck rolled onto its side and slid into the dump truck.

Neal and Sanchez died at the scene. The dump truck driver suffered minor injuries.