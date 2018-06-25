Patrol IDs Motorcyclist Killed In Collision With Deer

ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who died after his motorcycle struck a deer along U.S. Highway 6 in eastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol identified the man Monday as 31-year-old Aaron Roth, who lived in Omaha.

The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Ashland area. The patrol says Roth was headed west when the deer jumped out of the north ditch onto the highway. Roth tried to miss the deer but failed. He lost control of the bike, and it hit a guardrail.

The patrol says Roth was pronounced dead at the scene.