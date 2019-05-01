Patrol IDs 2 killed in wrong-way I-80 collision in Nebraska

MILFORD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified two people killed in a wrong-way crash earlier this week on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash Monday afternoon killed the wrong-way driver, 56-year-old Cesar Perez-Lopez of Columbus, and the driver of the pickup truck he hit, identified as 39-year-old Ronald Fersch of York.

The patrol says Perez-Lopez was driving a sport utility vehicle east in the westbound lanes of I-80 near Milford when he hit the pickup driven by Fersch. The pickup then hit a westbound semitrailer.

Both Perez-Lopez and Fersch were declared dead at the scene. The semi driver wasn’t injured.