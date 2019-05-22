Patricia (Pat) Anne Preble, 77

Funeral services for Pat Preble will be held at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 24, 2019. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.

Patricia (Pat) Anne Preble, age 77, of Chadron, Nebraska, passed away on May 20, 2019, at home with family by her side. She was born at home in Crawford, Nebraska, on May 7, 1942, to George and Millie (Holder) Langford.

Pat attended grade school in Crawford; then the family moved to Chadron. She attended Chadron Prep Junior High and High School and graduated in 1960. Activities in which she was involved were: Girl Scouts, 4-H, Pep, Marching, and Concert band, and choir. During her junior and senior years, she was a cheerleader. Pat belonged to the First Congregational Church and attended Sunday school and church services regularly. She was a member of the church choir and often served as an acolyte.

In 1962, she married Orville Preble, and to this union three boys were born–Ross, Bradley, and Todd. They lived in Chadron for awhile and then moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, so that Orville could finish his engineering degree. Pat worked on the east campus of the University of Nebraska as secretary in the Food and Nutrition Department.

In 1973, the family moved to Kansas City, Kansas; and in 1975, she gave birth to a daughter—Deanna Dawn. Pat started work at Kansas City Kansas Community College in 1980 as an Administrative Assistant in the Nursing Division. She retired in 2008. In 2013, she moved back to Chadron.

Pat enjoyed crafts, fishing, crocheting, and going to yard sales. She was an avid fan of Husker football and the Kansas City Chiefs. Pat was a 61-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Bill Dowling Unit 12, of Chadron.

Survivors include her four children. whom she dearly loved—Ross, Minneapolis, Kansas; Brad (Sue) Mulberry, Florida; Todd, Basehor, Kansas; and Deanna, Chadron, Nebraska. She is also survived by two sisters, Marilyn Hills and Janet Kirby of Chadron, 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents George and Millie Langford, brother Steve Langford, grandparents George W. and Blanche Langford and Minnie Holder, daughter-in-law Stacy Preble, niece Brenda Kirby, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial has been established in care of the family. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, P.O. Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

