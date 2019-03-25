Patricia O. Hayward, 93 passed away at her home in Lancaster, CA on March 15, 2019.

Patricia was born in Syracuse, Kansas to Winifred and Bernard Klase. She attended 2 years of high school in Mullen and graduated from Curtis in 1944. On November 28, 1946 Patricia married Burdette Hayward and of this union was born Linda, Ed and Bonnie.

Patricia was a member of O.E.S. and the UCC Church of Hyannis and she was very active in both. Surviving Patricia is Linda of Lancaster CA, Ed of Toston MT, Bonnie of Cheyenne WY and step daughter, Sharline Haney of Hyannis NE, five grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister in law, Lily Klase.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Burdette, her parents, Winifred and Bernard Klase and brother, Don Klase.

Graveside services will be held at the Whitman Cemetery at 11 A.M. on Saturday March 30th with Rev. Roy Monahan officiating. Dinner will be served at the Hyannis Congregational Church in Hyannis following the service.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.