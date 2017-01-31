Patricia (Hogue) de Ganahl, 88

Patricia (Hogue) de Ganahl,, wife, mother, and very special homemaker, of Lakeside, Nebraska, peacefully passed away Saturday January 28, 2017 at the age of 88.

Pat was born on July 22, 1928 in Dickenson, North Dakota. She was the daughter of Henry M. Hogue and Anne Beres Hogue. As Pat grew up, her family lived in North Dakota, Oregon, and Alaska. She was a 1946 graduate of Juneau High School in Alaska.

While in Juneau, Pat met the love of her life, Charles de Ganahl. They were united in marriage August 30, 1947. To that union were born five children; Joe, Clay, Nancy, Christopher, and Hank.

In 1954 Pat followed her husband Chuck into the cattle ranching business. Over the next sixty years, their journey took her to the Lazy EH Ranch near Yampa, Colorado and later the Star and Dennis Camp Ranches near Lakeside, Nebraska. Along the way, Pat made a happy home for Chuck and the family she loved. Our Mom made sure the family, cowboys, and hay crew, always found plenty of hot food on the table, the house was clean, the chores were done, and the kids were taught their manners.

She loved her visits and monthly bridge parties with neighbor wives and friends. Watching and helping her grandchildren grow up became a special joy. After 2004, Chuck and Pat spent their winters in Mesquite, Nevada.

Pat was preceded in death by Chuck, her husband of 63 years. She is survived by her brother Duane Hogue, sisters-in-law Pat Hogue and Virginia de Ganahl Kimmel, her five children and their spouses, nine grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, six nephews, three nieces, extended family, and many friends.

Mom will rest beside our Dad, amidst the special beauty of the Nebraska Sandhills, with their favorite view of Dennis Camp.

The family will hold a memorial service in Nebraska at the Lakeside Methodist Church on July 22, 2017 at 11:00 AM.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.