Patricia Ella (O’Donnell) Crile, 78

Funeral services for Patty Crile of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Sunday,

December 2, 2018 at 5:00 PM at Christ Community Church in Crawford with

Pastor Steve Mallory officiating. The family invites everyone to a luncheon at

2:00 PM at the Crawford Eagles Club December 2nd prior to the services at

5:00 PM. Burial will be at the Crawford City Cemetery Monday, December

3, 2018 at 10:00 AM.

Patty passed away on November 27, 2018 at the Rapid City Hospice House in

Rapid City, South Dakota. She was 78.

Patricia Ella (O’Donnell) Crile was born on May 27, 1940 on the homestead

north of Chadron. She was the youngest child of eight born to Patrick and

Bertha O’Donnell.

Patricia attended school at Assumption Academy and Chadron High School

in Chadron. On March 16, 1956, she married George Crile. To their union,

four children were born; Steven, Victoria, Brenda, and Crystal.

She loved camping, fishing, bowling, playing cards with family and friends,

and going to dances. She was a charter member of the Crawford Eagles Club,

member of the VFW and the American Legion. Patricia was a devoted

medication aide at the Ponderosa Villa Nursing Home in Crawford for over

twenty years.

Patricia is survived by her son Steven (Sandi) Crile of Chadron and her

daughter Victoria (Emiel) Raben of Crawford; her grandchildren Mandy

(Jason) Stubbs of Kearney, Adam (Jera) Smith of Lexington, Stephen Crile

of Ainsworth, John (Jodi) Crile of Chadron, and Cali (friend Adam Knight)

Crile of Chadron. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Jake and

Mallory Stubbs of Kearney and Owen Smith of Lexington; brothers Richard

(Shirley) O’Donnell of Chadron, Thomas O’Donnell of Idaho; sisters Mary

Wolvington of Chadron, Jean Schuhmacher of Chadron, Alice Lorenzen of

Mills, Wyoming; sisters-in-law Edith Geary of Crawford, Alice Richardson

of Illinois, Eva Dieckman of Alabama, and several nieces and nephews.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband George;

her brothers Bob and John; brothers-in-law Eugene Wolvington, John

Schumacher, and Larry Lorenzen; infant daughters Brenda and Crystal.

A memorial has been established for a monument for Patty. Donations

may be sent to Vicky Raben, PO Box 448, Crawford, NE 69339.

