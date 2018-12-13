Funeral services for Pat Hilliker, 64, of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held on Friday,

December 14, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the United Methodist Church in Hay Springs,

Nebraska with Harlan Wheeler and Pastor Paul Smith officiating. Burial will be at

the Hay Springs Cemetery.

Pat passed away on December 11, 2018 at his home in Hay Springs, Nebraska.

Pat was born on August 2, 1954 in Martin, South Dakota.

A memorial has been established for the Chadron Home Health and Hospice.

Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443,

Hay Springs, NE 69347.

