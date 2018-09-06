Panhandle Post

Past KCOW Personality Kent Theesen Publishes New Book

AM 1400 KCOW radio is Alliance, Nebraska’s flagship radio station, which went on air in February of 1949. Fast forward twenty years with amazing radio personalities to 1979 you would hear a gentleman by the name of Kent “Music Man” Theesen. KCOW helped pave the way for Theesen’s entertainment career of radio, TV, film, and acting. Thirty-nine years later Theesen decided to write a book about his memories interviewing radio disc jockey Wolfman Jack, and meeting Al Stewart, Charley Pride, Willie Nelson, and Yogi Berra to name a few.

KCOW Morning Show Host Jason Wentworth interviewed Theesen live on-air earlier this week about his journey, you can hear that audio below.

 

 

