Passenger Dies After Vehicle Crash In Northeast Nebraska

STANTON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 22-year-old passenger died after a vehicle crashed off a road in northeast Nebraska.

The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, about 6 miles (10 kilometers) east of Stanton. Authorities say 23-year-old Tucker Lanz was driving east when his vehicle crossed into a ditch on the north side of the road, hit a power pole and rolled onto its top.

Lanz and his passenger were ejected. Lanz was taken to a Norfolk hospital before being transferred to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

His passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s been identified as Hunter Hetzler, who lived in Stanton.