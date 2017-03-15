Passenger Died In Sheridan County Crash North of Rushville

RUSHVILLE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old South Dakota man has been killed in the Nebraska crash of a sport utility vehicle.

The accident was reported around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday on Nebraska Highway 87, about 10 miles north of Rushville in the Nebraska Panhandle. The Nebraska State Patrol says the SUV driven by 25-year-old William Reddy, of Wounded Knee, South Dakota, went out of control on a curve and rolled.

The patrol says Reddy’s passenger, Michael Hawk, of Pine Ridge, South Dakota, was pronounced dead at the scene. Reddy has been hospitalized in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The crash is being investigated.