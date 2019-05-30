Park speaker series kicking off with osprey program at Fort Robinson

CRAWFORD, Neb. – A summer speaker series in northwestern Nebraska’s state parks kicks off this week with a program about ospreys and other birds of prey.

Shelley Mangram, a ranger at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, will deliver the presentation Friday, May 31, at 7 p.m. at Fort Robinson State Park’s Soldier Creek Campground.

The series of presentations, which also includes programs at Chadron State Park, is a collaboration of the National Park Service’s Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, the U.S. Forest Service’s Hudson-Meng Education and Research Center and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The programs are open to the public free of charge but vehicles must have a Nebraska Park Entry Permit, available at outdoornebraska.org or from vendors throughout the state.