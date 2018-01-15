Park Foundation Donates $5,000 To Alliance Disc Golf Committee



The Alliance Disc Golf Committee will be building on and enhancing the recent two-year renovation of Laing Lake by re-designing and re-installing a full advanced level 18-hole disc golf course. During the Alliance Park Foundation meeting on Monday night, board members donated $5,000 to the Alliance Disc Golf Committee. The committee’s current projected goal is around $20,000. The Alliance Park Foundation consists of President Heather Hauptman, Vice President Anne Henderson-Weare, Treasurer Marcia Buck, Secretary Kendra Schott, Connie Lang, Kristin Kesterson, and Mary Theresa Green. The Alliance Disc Golf Committee members are Eric Anderson, Robbie Cerv, Omar Escamilla, Evan Mehne, Marcus Hjersman, Ian Nelson, and Kalin Krohe.

Panhandle Post staff attended the meeting and spoke with Eric Anderson who stated, “I’m really glad we came together with the Alliance Park Foundation…extremely excited about the donation and help…looking forward to moving this project forward. Robbie Cerv said he was “ecstatic to be here at this meeting tonight and find out that we are hitting the ground running with the Park Foundation donation, we’re ecstatic to be partnering with them with our fund raising…there’s a bright future for disc golf in Alliance.”

According to the Alliance Disc Golf Committee, “We are coming up on 20 years of disc golf at Laing Lake in Alliance, NE! The Rolling Prairie Disc Golf Course at Laing Lake was installed with the help of Dave Kimmel and his family along with many generous Alliance community sponsors in 1998. Not long after the installation, Dave unfortunately lost his battle with cancer.”

“In 1999, the first of seven Dave Kimmel Memorial Disc Golf Tournaments was held during Heritage Days at the course. These tournaments brought disc golfers from Minnesota, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, and the whole state of Nebraska to compete. Because of both the high level of competition and the family friendly nature of the event, it became known as the ‘funnest tournament in Nebraska’ according to multiple sources.

“Back when the course was installed, there were only six disc golf courses in the state of Nebraska. Currently, there are 97 courses in the state. Disc golf is one of the fastest growing sports in the world. The number of companies manufacturing discs and disc golf gear have more than quadrupled. Disc golf has even garnered the attention of sporting goods companies such as Adidas Outdoor in sponsoring disc golfers. Even the TV sports network ESPN has spotlighted disc golf with multiple appearances on its “Top 10 Plays” clips.

“This will put Alliance on the map in the panhandle of Nebraska as a disc golf destination and will provide the community of Alliance something beneficial, unique, and cutting edge.”