Panhandle’s York, Hickstein claim top-five spots in Nebraska Women’s Amateur Golf Championships

Playing golf and putting through puddles is a painful way to spend the day.

So, organizers at the 2018 Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship at Beatrice Country Club decided to cancel the final round of the tournament Wednesday declaring results from the first 36 holes official and final, meaning two players from Nebraska’s Panhandle are top-five finishers.

Scottsbluff’s Jordan York is the amateur champion by two shots with a plus-six 36-hole total of 150 strokes over Monday and Tuesday’s rounds. York opened the event with a 73 in her opening round, followed up by a 77 Tuesday.

Chadron’s Alpine Hickstein finished in 5th place with 155 strokes and will be joining the Chadron State team this fall as she begins her college career. Hickstein carded a 79 in Monday’s opening round that included a pair of mid-round birdies. She made up three more strokes on Tuesday with a 76 aided by two more birdies.