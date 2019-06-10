Panhandle youth to compete at State High School Finals Rodeo

By: Ruth Nicolaus

The entry list has been set for the Nebraska State High School Finals Rodeo, to be held in Hastings June 13-15 at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Over 250 high school rodeo athletes will compete in twelve events. The top four competitors in each event at the state level will earn a berth at the National High School Rodeo Finals in Rock Springs, Wyo., July 14-20, where national champions will be crowned in each event.

Included in the contestant list is Alliance resident Lauren Lehl, who will compete in the barrel racing and pole bending.

Hyannis sends four cowgirls to Hastings: Payton Gorwill in the girls cutting and team roping; Ashlyn Henderson in the barrels, breakaway, goats and poles; Shailey McAbee in the breakaway and poles, and Emma Ohm in the barrels, breakaway, goat tying and team roping.

Two Bingham youth have qualified for state: Jackson Davis and Cameron Jensen, both in the steer wrestling, tie-down roping, and team roping.

The twelve events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway roping, goat tying, pole bending, barrel racing, boys cutting, girls cutting, and bull riding.

The Finals, the culmination of 28 regular season rodeos, will be held at 10 am and 6 pm on June 13-14, with the short round on June 15 at 1 pm. After Thursday and Friday’s performances, the top ten contestants in each event will advance to the short round on June 15. The cutting will be held at 7:30 am on June 13-14, with the short round at 8 am on June 15. The 2019-2020 Miss Nebraska High School Rodeo Queen will be crowned prior to the performance on June 15. For more information, visit www.AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com or call 402.462.3247. For information on the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Association, visit www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com.

Qualifying high school rodeo contestants for the 2019 Nebraska State High School Finals Rodeo (list and ranking of student athlete subject to change; hometown is in Nebraska unless specified):

Bareback Riding

Gauge McBride, Kearney Spencer Denaeyer, Seneca Brody Benson, Valentine

Barrel Racing

Jenae Whitaker, Chambers Elle Ravenscroft, Nenzel Mataya Eklund, Valentine Shanna Bailey, Lakeside Summer Richardson, Ainsworth Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis Bailey Witt, Valentine Ashlyn Jensen, Burwell Madison Mills, Eddyville Abigail Lawton, Overton Taci Flinn, Arcadia Ashley Odenbach, Taylor Lexie Lowery, Burwell Reece Stanley, Sidney Madison Stracke, Stuart Mekenna Fisher, Hershey Lauren Lehl, Alliance Emma Ohm, Hyannis Brooklyn Leach, Dunning Adeline Hobbs, Mitchell Caitlin Tibbs, Hastings Jaden Mathis, Atkinson Hanna Huffman, Burwell Brooke McCully, Mullen Fayth From, Crookston Tehya From, Crookston Aluxyn Hollenbeck, Valentine Taya McMillen, Lodgepole Aubrey Frye, Whitman Bradie Crouse, Blair

Boys Cutting

Sage Konicek, Ord Hayden Jennings, Seneca Kaine Stokey, Sutherland Cody Miller, Broken Bow Wacey Flack, Maywood Frazier Kaelin, Ansley Colten Storer, Arthur Zack Bradley, Brewster Mason Ward, North Platte Matt Symonds, Mitchell Cooper Bass, Brewster Chance Mignery, Hastings

Breakaway Roping

Clare Kohl, Surprise Emma Ohm, Hyannis Brooke McCully, Mullen Matya Eklund, Valentine Aluxyn Hollenbeck, Valentine Wacey Day, Fleming Riata Day, Fleming Summer Richardson, Ainsworth Jentri Hurlburt, Arcadia Jaya Nelson, Bassett Andrea Meyer, Stapleton Shayda Vaughn, Hershey Emily Stewart, Beatrice Ashley Odenbach, Taylor Elle Ravenscroft, Nenzel Jessica Stevens, Creighton Jaycee Wooters, Elwood Maddie Stump, Elsmere Jenae Whitaker, Chambers Brooke Becker, Hastings Joscelyn Soncksen, Lexington Faith Storer, Arthur Bailey Witt, Valentine Josee Saults, Big Springs Shailey McAbee, Hyannis Tehya From, Crookston Bradie Crouse, Blair Isabella Budzinski, Central City Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis Rylee Naprstek, Gothenburg

Bull Riding

Mason Ward, North Platte Conner Halverson, Gordon Dodge Daniels, Scotia Ben Wood, Greeley Gauge McBride, Kearney Teran Sharman, Palmer Brady Painter, Long Pine BJ McAbee, Ansley Jared Shaw, Bassett

Girls Cutting

Concey Bader, Palmer Ashton Troyer, West Point Faith Storer, Arthur Maddie Stump, Elsmere Alexis Rutar, Springview Kesha DeGroff, Broken Bow Mekenna Fisher, Hershey Payton Gorwill, Hyannis

Goat Tying

Riata Day, Fleming, Colorado Jessica Stevens, Creighton Mataya Eklund, Valentine Bailey Witt, Valentine Wacey Day, Fleming, Colorado Kinley Greenough, Kearney Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis Raesha Warren, Thedford Andrea Meyer, Stapleton Bradie Crouse, Blair Joscelyn Soncksen, Lexington Katie Miles, Arthur Emma Ohm, Hyannis Hanna Huffman, Burwell Elle Ravenscroft, Nenzel Abigail Lawton, Overton Jordan Peterson, Arthur Avery Hobbs, Mitchell Mekenna Fisher, Hershey Jaycee Woters, Elwood Kailey Pinney, Mitchell Kenna McCaslin, Broken Bow Brooklyn Leach, Dunning Chloe Marshall, Burwell Kaci Wickersham, Orchard

Pole Bending

Halli Haskell, Ainsworth Madison Mills, Eddyville Riata Day, Fleming, Colorado Mataya Eklund, Valentine Kalyn Nielsen, Verdigre Adeline Hobbs, Mitchell Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis Hanna Huffman, Burwell Abigail Lawton, Overton Jenae Whitaker, Chambers Summer Richardson, Ainsworth Taci Flinn, Arcadia Lexie Lowery, Burwell Andrea Meyer, Stapleton Madison Stracke, Stuart Jordan Peterson, Arthur Shanna Bailey, Lakeside Ashley Odenbach, Taylor Joscelyn Soncksen, Lexington Jasmine Dyer, Crawford Aubrey Frye, Whitman Shailey McAbee, Hyannis Taylyn Bauer, Chappell Lauren Lehl, Alliance Fayth From, Crookston Annah Wareham, North Platte Ashlyn Jensen, Burwell Mekenna Fisher, Hershey Caitlin Tibbs, Hastings Elle Ravenscroft, Nenzel

Saddle Bronc Riding

Sage Miller, Springview Jack Skavdahl, Marsland Brody McAbee, Ansley Nathan Burnett, Shelton Gus Franzen, Kearney Dean Schroder, Taylor Gauge McBride, Kearney Tanner Whetham, Morrill Dalton Kunkee, Lexington Samuel Florell, Kearney Edward Daley, Paxton Monte Bailey, Lakeside Leif Meidell, Harrison Spencer Denaeyer, Seneca

Steer Wrestling

1. Gus Franzen, Kearney

2. Cauy Pokorny, Stapleton

3. Quade Potter, Cambridge

4. Evan Hewett, Dunning

5. Colten Storer, Arthur

6. Rhett Witt, Valentine

7. Sage Miller, Springview

8. Clay Holz, Niobrara

9. Tanner Whetham, Morrill

10. Zeb Heggem, Torrington, Wyo.

11. Tyler Ravenscroft, Nenzel

12. Dalton Kunkee, Lexington

13. Cameron Jensen, Bingham

14. Tucker Ravenscroft, Nenzel

15. Dane Pokorny, Stapleton

16. Cody Miller, Broken Bow

17. Lane Chasek, Mitchell

18. Weston Kunkee, Lexington

19. Thayne Kimbrough, Ohiowa

20. Jackson Davis, Bingham

21. Trayton Travnicek, Minatare

22. Gage Davis, Cody

23. Trace Travnicek, Minatare

Team Roping

1. Colton Storer, Arthur

2. Lane Chasek, Mitchell

3. Cameron Jensen, Bingham

4. Tanner Whetham, Morrill

5. Clay Holz, Niobrara

6. Wyatt Colman, O’Neill

7. Sage Konicek, Ord

8. Cauy Pokorny, Stapleton

9. Cooper Bass, Brewster

10. Zack Bradley, Brewster

11. Cole Dwyer, Burwell

12. Ashley Odenbach, Taylor

13. Sage Miller, Springview

14. Quade Potter, Cambridge

15. Grant Turek, St. Paul

16. Ty Bass, Brewster

17. Ralph Saults, Big Springs

18. Skyler Hund, North Platte

19. Tyson Stracke, Stuart

20. Jate Saults, Big Springs

21. Talon Petska, Ord

22. Ryan Shepherd, North Patte

23. Hayse Wetzel, Palmer

24. Jake Chasek, Mitchell

25. Justin Chase, Mitchell

26. Jentri Hurlburt, Arcadia

27. Trey Garey, Broken Bow

28. Jack Skavdahl, Marsland

29. Chance Symons, Mitchell

30. Cameron Lancaster, Beatrice

31. Frazier Kaelin, Ansley

32. Cody Miller, Broken Bow

33. Matthew Miller, Callaway

34. Jackson Davis, Bingham

35. Brooke McCully, Mullen

36. Jaya Nelson, Bassett

37. Shayda Vaughn, Hershey

38. Zane Kreikemeier, Callaway

39. Tucker Ravenscroft, Nenzel

40. Payton Gorwill, Hyannis

41. Emma Ohm, Hyannis

42. Jaden Mathis, Atkinson

43. Trayton Travnicek, Minatare

44. Trace Travnicek, Minatare

45. Cole Laible, Atkinson

46. Trent Marshall, Burwell

47. Clare Kohl, Surprise

48. Hayes Hammond, Valentine

49. Bailey Witt, Valentine

50. Andrew Koenig, Ewing

51. Cody Fosket, Mitchell

52. Rhett Witt, Valentine

53. Wacey Day, Fleming, Colorado

54. Annah Wareham, North Platte

55. Kaine Stokey, Sutherland

56. Wacey Flack, Maywood

57. Cinch Heikel, Hazard

58. Gus Franzen, Kearney

59. Grant Lindsley, Osceola

60. Hunter Heath, Minden

61. Tanner Drueke, Sutherland

62. Gage Davis, Cody

(due to a tie, there are 31 teams competing at state finals)

Tie-Down Roping

1. Grant Turek, St. Paul

2. Tanner Whetham, Morrill

3. Cameron Jensen, Bingham

4. Gus Franzen, Kearney

5. Justin Chasek, Mitchell

6. Rhett Witt, Valentine

7. Jake Chasek, Mitchell

8. Clay Holz, Niobrara

9. Cole Laible, Atkinson

10. Quade Potter, Cambridge

11. GrantLindsley, Osceola

12. Sage Konieck, Ord

13. Cody Miller, Broken Bow

14. Ralph Saults, Big Springs

15. Trent Marshall, Burwell

16. Colten Storer, Arthur

17. Cody Fosket, Mitchell

18. Sage Miller, Springview

19. Talon Petska, Ord

20. Andrew Koenig, Ewing

21. Matthew Miller, Callaway

22. Jackson Davis, Bingham

23. Zane Kreikemeier, Callaway

24. Trey Garey, Broken Bow

25. Zack Bradley, Brewster

26. Ty Bass, Brewster

27. Frazier Kaelin, Ansley

28. Jate Saults, Big Springs

29. Chance Symons, Mitchll

30. Pake Haun, Mitchell

31. Kaden Wooters, Elwood

(due to a tie for 30th place between Haun and Wooters, there are 31 qualifiers competing at state finals)