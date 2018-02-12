Panhandle Woman Accused Of Sex Assault On Teen Boy Gets 3 Years

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — A Sidney woman accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy has been given three years in prison.

Court records show 30-year-old Jennifer McKinsey was sentenced Wednesday in Cheyenne County District Court and credited for 77 days already served.

She’d pleaded no contest to intentional child abuse after prosecutors lowered the charge from sexual assault of a minor.

McKinsey was arrested after officers responded to an argument between her and the 14-year-old boy’s mother.