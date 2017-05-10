Panhandle Woman Accused Of Scamming Grandfather Faces 7 New Counts

GERING, Neb. (AP) — Seven new theft counts have been filed against a western Nebraska woman already accused of scamming her 84-year-old grandfather out of more than $250,000.

Court records say 33-year-old Stacia Keener is accused of promoting a Disney World youth trip for children taking classes at her music studio in Scottsbluff. Investigators say she took parents’ money to pay for the trip but never bought tickets or scheduled it. Her preliminary hearing is set for Monday.

Keener already has pleaded not guilty to theft and forgery charges in the case involving her grandfather. Court records say the man reported that Keener had lied to him about needing money to pay back taxes and attorney and had forged checks on his account.

Her trial in that case is set to begin July 31.