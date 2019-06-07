Panhandle Weather Warnings

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... South central Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Southeastern Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Northwestern Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 553 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bayard, or 19 miles southeast of Scottsbluff, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Bayard, Chimney Rock State Park, Moomaws Corner, Angora, South Bayard Junction, The Intersection Of Highway 385 And L62 and McGrew. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.