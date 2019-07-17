Panhandle Weather Warnings–July 17

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southeastern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 735 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Chadron Campground, or 11 miles south of Chadron, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Red Cloud Campground and Chadron Campground around 740 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Chadron St Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.