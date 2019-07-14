Panhandle Weather Warnings–July 14

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Southwestern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... East central Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 858 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Agate Bed National Monument, or 38 miles southwest of Chadron, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Marsland. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.