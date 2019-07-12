Panhandle Weather Warnings–July 12

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Central Cheyenne County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 558 PM MDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Gurley, or 10 miles north of Sidney, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Public confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * The tornado will be near... Colton and Sunol around 630 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 64 and 69. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BOX BUTTE COUNTY... At 552 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kilpatrick Lake, or 18 miles west of Alliance, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Kilpatrick Lake. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... West central Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Southeastern Niobrara County in east central Wyoming... Northeastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 549 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Agate Bed National Monument, or 30 miles northeast of Torrington, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Sioux, southeastern Niobrara and northeastern Goshen Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.