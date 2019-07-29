Panhandle Weather Warnings

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL DAWES COUNTY... At 1101 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Whitney Lake, or 18 miles west of Chadron, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Chadron, Crawford, Chadron Campground, Whitney Lake, Red Cloud Campground, Chadron Airport, Whitney and Chadron St Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows.

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN SIOUX AND NORTHEASTERN GOSHEN COUNTIES... At 1050 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Agate Bed National Monument, or 23 miles northeast of Torrington, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Agate Bed National Monument and Flahertys Corner. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows.