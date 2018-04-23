Panhandle Vehicle Accident With Road Grader

According to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, “Sheriff’s Deputies, the Minatare/Melbeta Fire Department and Valley Ambulance responded to an injury accident reported at 9:00 a.m. today on County Road T between County Roads 29 and 30, approximately one mile south of Melbeta.”

“Investigation revealed that an eastbound passenger car ran into the rear of a Scotts Bluff County road grader that was also eastbound. The driver and sole occupant of the car was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance. At this time he is in the emergency department undergoing treatment for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the passenger car stated that the sun was in his eyes and he didn’t see the road grader until it was too late to avoid a collision.”

“The road grader operator was not injured. The car is considered a total loss, and the road grader received less than $100 in damage.”

“The investigation is continuing and we are not releasing names at this time.”