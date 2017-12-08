Panhandle Thunderstorm Warning 8/12/17

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BOX BUTTE...SOUTH CENTRAL DAWES AND SOUTHEASTERN SIOUX COUNTIES... At 158 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Box Butte Campground, or 29 miles northwest of Alliance, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Hemingford, Box Butte Campground, Box Butte Dam and Marsland. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.