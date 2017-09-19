Panhandle Students Named To NSAA Believers & Achievers

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) has announced it’s list of Students that will be recognized as “Believers & Achievers” finalists through the 2017-18 school year. Believers & Achievers is a state-wide program designed by U.S. Bank and the NSAA to give recognition to Nebraska’s future leaders.

On the list of school winners are 26 students from Western Nebraska High Schools. Named from Alliance High School are Dani Carter and Grace Tolstedt. Banner County, MaKenna Dahlgrin. Bayard, RyAnne Blau and Sarah Reish. Bridgeport, Emily Baxter and Jack Linders. Gering, Sheridan Blanco and Carsyn Long. Gordon-Rushville, Darin Archibald and Rylan Hurd. Hemingford, Kelli Horstman. Hyannis, Margaret Safarik. Kimball, Alexandra Reader and Nicholas Thomas-Lewis. Mitchell, Jori Peters. Mullen, Luke Christen and Jesse Coble. Ogallala, Kira Mestl and Amanda Most. Perkins County, Charles Johnson and Jaci Kurdkowski. Potter-Dix, Payge Hoffman. Scottsbluff, Dakota Empfield and Erin Willats. Sidney, Charlie Brockhaus.

Of the list of school winners, 48 Nebraska high school seniors will be honored as Believers & Achievers from October through March. From those 48 finalists, eight will receive $500 scholarships from U.S. Bank® to the college or university of their choice at a scholarship banquet to be held on April 29. These students will be recognized at NSAA State Championships throughout the 2017-18 activities year and on bi-monthly posters sent to all NSAA member schools and U.S. Bank®

branches throughout the state.

For the complete list of all students nominated for the Believers & Achievers program go to …www.nsaahome.org