Panhandle snow emergencies declared

A snow emergency is being declared for the City of Alliance beginning Wednesday, April 10 at 8:00 a.m. Residents who live on designated snow routes are asked to please have all vehicles removed from the street to ensure accessibility for the City crews and emergency personnel.

The Village of Hemingford is declaring a snow emergency based on potential blizzard conditions from Noon on Wednesday April 10

through Thursday April 11

at 3:00 p.m. A reminder in accordance with Chapter 8, Article 5, Section 01 of the Municipal Code there is to be no parking of vehicles on Emergency Snow Routes between the hours of 2:00AM and 6:00Am on the day of initial snow fall and the day following the end of snow fall. To help aid in snow removal residents are encouraged to park vehicles and trailers that are on side streets in their driveways on days that snow removal will take place. Side street with an abundance of vehicles parked on the street will only have a pathway cleared for through traffic.

Hemingford snow emergency routes are Niobrara Ave. Box Butte Ave. and Donald Ave. snow removal and sanding on these streets will take precedence over removal on all other streets and alleys. As conditions allow all other side streets and alleys will be cleared.