Panhandle schools placed on “lockout” Monday afternoon

SCOTTSBLUFF – On Monday, Nov. 19 Scottsbluff Police responded to a report of a shot being fired, causing two schools to lockout.



According to Scottsbluff Police Sergeant Philip Eckerburg, Scottsbluff police responded to a report of a shot being fired around 12:37 p.m. in the alley of the 2200 block of Second Avenue and Third Avenue near Saint Agnes School and Bluffs Middle School.

Due to the close proximity of the two schools, Eckerburg said the schools were placed in lockout as a precaution for students.

Local authorities searched the area, and found no evidence of a gunshot or pyrotechnic devices. Officers did find an item that could have been the source of the sound, and removed it from the alley.

Eckerburg said, “The schools stayed in lockout until police had cleared the scene. There was not a direct threat to the schools. There were no injuries or damage reported.”